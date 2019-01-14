The Days Gone ESRB Rating Teases a Violent, Gory Thrill Ride

We finally have an official Days Gone ESRB rating and, to the surprise of literally no one, this is going to be a violent, harrowing adventure meant for mature audiences. If you check out the official Days Gone PlayStation 4 listing here, you’ll see the ESRB rating in the top corner of the animated banner. I hope you’re “Mature.”

Many of you will know that it’s possible to read through official ESRB game summaries to plumb some minor spoilers. Often, when describing some of the violence in a game, the ESRB will accidentally spoil weapons or bosses. At the time of writing, the ESRB website still doesn’t have an entry for Days Gone. We simply know that it has been rated M for Mature, due to blood and gore, drug references, intense violence, sexual themes, and strong language. You probably could have rattled off that entire list of offensive material without looking; pretty much every base is covered, nudity excepted.

We’d love to say that you’ll get to find out just how gross Days Gone is for yourselves soon, but unfortunately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer. In case you’ve been living under a rock, we’ll remind you that Days Gone was delayed from its original February 2019 release date to April 26, 2019, in order to avoid an overly-saturated launch window. Sony did note that this will give SIE Bend Studio more time to polish the game as well, so we’re hoping that we’ll all be better off for the delay.

