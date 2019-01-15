Here are the Various Ways You can Purchase The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr

As we know, Zenimax Online Studios has pulled the curtain off of Elsweyr, the 2019 Chapter coming to The Elder Scrolls Online. Aside from the big Twitch stream reveal of Season of the Dragon and everything that entails (so far), the Elder Scrolls Online official website also updated, including a page all about how to give Bethesda your money for the new content. It’s available now in several editions, and naturally there are extra goodies associated with preorders.

Regardless of what you get, preorders come with their own list of content. PC and Mac players also get Early Access, which starts on May 20, 2019. The pre-purchase rewards are as follows (details as printed on the official website):

Noble Clan Chief costume – The clans of Anequina in northern Elsweyr are largely nomadic, but they nonetheless have hereditary aristocracies who express their wealth and power through the splendor of their clothing.

Blue Dragon Imp pet – A clever Illusion Imp that’s found a way to get free handouts and a warm place to sleep.

A Baandari Pedlar Crown Crate – A mystery collection of Baandari items!

Elsweyr Treasure Maps bundle – A collection of three Treasure Maps that will lead you to hidden riches.

Elsweyr Treasure Maps bundle – A collection of three Treasure Maps that will lead you to hidden riches. Crown Experience Scrolls (x2) – 100% XP scrolls, created by a Priestess of Meridia, to help you get started on your adventures.

Before we even get into the different editions you can get, there’s also some additional details if you preorder digitally. If you pick up the digital versions of either the Collector’s or Standard edition, you’ll get instant access to the Elder Scrolls Online base game, as well as the Morrowind and Summerset Chapters. The former will come with the Collector’s Edition content for the other Chapters too. This deal will continue after Elsweyr launches, but now’s your chance to catch up if you’re new. All digital preorders will also come with Rahd-m’Athra, the mount pictured above. Digital preorders get the mount right away, while physical purchasers will have to wait.

Here goes. There are four editions available for The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr. Technically it’s two, modified by being either a full purchase or an upgrade. You can either get the Collector’s Edition or Collector’s Edition Digital Upgrade, or the Standard Edition or Standard Edition Digital Upgrade. The Standard Edition is $59.99, the Standard Edition Upgrade is $39.99, the Collector’s Edition Upgrade is $49.99, and the Collector’s Edition in $79.99. These prices are based on PlayStation Store listings. Purchasing any Collector’s Edition will entitle customers to the following:

Senche-raht mount – Largest of all the furstocks, or “breeds” of Khajiit, the Senche-raht is fully intelligent, and in combat often serves simultaneously as warrior and mount.

Ashen Scar Jerboa pet – There are many in the Ashen Scar, and if you catch one when it’s small, it makes for a pleasant, fuzzy friend.

Archaic Lore Tablets memento – Invoke these Tablets of Archaic Lore and they glow with the wisdom of ancient knowledge!

Khajiiti Culture Emote Pack – Cat-Folk Pack that includes the Cat Contemplation, Feline Hygiene, and Pedlar Beckoning emotes.

Dragonbone Outfit Style – Allows you to convert your gear to the Dragonbone style.

That’s a wrap. As a reminder, Elsweyr is set to drop on June 4, 2019.

[Source: Official Website]