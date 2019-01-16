Resident Evil 2’s Director Confirms the Game’s Length

An important part of any horror game is its length. Make it too short, and you’ll leave the players unsatisfied. Make it too long, and you risk alienating players either due to frustration or pure terror. Especially with a narrative-focused game like Resident Evil 2, game length is key. Director Kazunori Kadoi recently confirmed how long it will take you to escape Raccoon City, and it seems this game will be hitting an optimal length.

At a launch event in Dubai, Kadori reportedly confirmed that it will take about ten hours to make it through each scenario in Resident Evil 2. Now, there are a number of factors that ultimately affect a single playthrough, like whether you want to take in the (apocalyptic) sights or just get hit the ground running. In addition, since the scenarios cross paths a number of times, it’s likely your second run will take a little less to finish.

If for some reason you’re unfamiliar with how Resident Evil 2 works, it’s split between two separate storylines, each focusing on one of the two main characters, Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. While they are generally split down the middle, they intersect at various points. Parts of Leon’s scenario can paint a bigger picture for Claire’s and vice versa. With the Platinum Trophy likely requiring multiple playthroughs (unless you’re just that good), it’s good to know that any given scenario won’t take too long. Especially since unlocking the bonus modes likely will involve completing both scenarios, as well.

Resident Evil 2 will release on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you want to get a taste of it now, you can get your hands on the 1-Shot demo. Although by the looks of it, most of you already did.

[Source: Wccftech]