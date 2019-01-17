A New PSVR Experience has Hikaru Utada Perform Some of Kingdom Hearts’ Iconic Themes

“Face My Fears,” the opening theme for Kingdom Hearts III, will release on January 18, 2019. To mark the occasion, fans can experience her performance right in their homes, as if she were right in front of them. Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 – ‘Hikari’ & ‘Chikai’ – VR brings some of the signature Kingdom Hearts songs to your PSVR headset. The free experience will be available on January 18th, the same day the song releases.

Check out the trailer right here:

The live concert experience has Utada perform “Hikari” (released in English as “Simple and Clean”), the theme from Kingdom Hearts, and “Chikai” (“Don’t Think Twice”), the closing theme from Kingdom Hearts III. Sadly, we won’t get “Passion” (“Sanctuary”) as part of this virtual concert. The VR experience allows you to watch Utada sing from multiple angles, from the front row to (presumably) up in the nosebleeds.

Hikaru Utada is arguably one of the most important figures in the entire Kingdom Hearts franchise. She has recorded the themes for all of the main entries in the series, Kingdom Hearts, Kingdom Hearts II, and the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III. With the future of the Kingdom Hearts series up in the air following the release of Kingdom Hearts III, it’ll surely be an emotional moment for fans to hear these songs performed.

Kingdom Hearts fans have plenty of free VR experiences to look forward to. After multiple delays, the Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience will release a few days before Kingdom Hearts III. It’s a retrospective of sorts, allowing fans to revisiting some of the series’ most iconic moments. Even though Kingdom Hearts III marks the end of the era, Kingdom Hearts will continue to live on, especially through its music.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]