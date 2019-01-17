Check Out the Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector’s Edition

Today was Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetherRealm Studios’ big reveal event for Mortal Kombat 11. There’s a ton of information considering it was all packed into a relatively short presentation, but PlayStation Lifestyle has you covered. This space is going to be dedicated to a new edition of the game that was revealed at the show, and it’s probably not a surprise to know it’s called the Kollector’s Edition. This version of the game is the one you upend your wallet for, with a special box, a 1:1 scale Scorprion mask, and even an emblem of the famous Mortal Kombat dragon.

We don’t have a price on the Mortal Kombat 11 Kollector’s Edition yet, nor do we have specific retailer information. In fact, the host of the event seemed to imply that, at least in the United States, it might be a GameStop exclusive. He said, “you can purchase yours too at your local GameStop here in the United States.” He also said fans located elsewhere in the world can check out the official Mortal Kombat website for more information, although as of this writing the site doesn’t seem to have been updated just yet.

Regardless of which edition you purchase, if you lock in a preorder you’ll get Shao Khan as a bonus DLC addition to the roster. And, also announced at the event, if you preorder Mortal Kombat 11 at select retailers for either the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll also receive access to the beta, which will start on March 28, 2019. That’s just under a month before the official release date, which is April 23, 2019.