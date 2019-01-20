Far Cry: New Dawn’s ESRB Rating Reveals Some Lewd Dialogue

With Far Cry: New Dawn‘s release less than a month away, the U.S. Entertainment Software Rating Board has awarded the game a Mature (17+) rating, which is in line with the rest of the series. However, the rating summary also provides an interesting sample of dialogue.

“The game contains brief sexual references in the dialogue (e.g., ‘Party liquor, pornographic VHS tapes…cool guns’; ‘I wanna get a speed b*ner’; and ‘…[M]y heart is poundin’ and my d*ck is hard.’),” reveals ESRB. “During the course of the game, players’ character can consume alcohol, resulting in a screen-blurring effect and the character passing out. The words “f**k” and “sh*t” are heard in dialogue.”

The rest of the rating summary reveals some of the weapons players will use. You can read it in its entirety below:

This is an action/adventure first-person shooter in which players assume the role of a captain of a security detail sent to rescue settlers. Set in a post-nuclear Montana, the game allows players to explore open-world environments, engage in combat missions, rescue hostages, and liberate outposts from enemy bandits/marauders. Players use machine guns, rifles, flamethrowers, and explosives to kill enemies in frenetic combat; combat is highlighted by realistic gunfire, large explosions, and blood-splatter effects. Stealth attacks (e.g., knife stabbing from behind) are also used to take out unsuspecting enemies discreetly. Cutscenes depict additional acts of intense violence: a man executed with a shotgun blast; a man shot point-blank in the chest.

Far Cry: New Dawn will release on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: ESRB via Reddit]