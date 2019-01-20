Resident Evil 2 Demo Surpassed 2 Million Downloads, Post-Launch DLC Reportedly Being Discussed

The Resident Evil 2 global statistics website has revealed that the game’s 1-Shot demo has surpassed two million players since going live on January 11, 2019. The figure stands at 2,251,145 at the time of this writing.

Out of this number, only 26 percent have seen the demo to the end – a completion rate drop of two percent since January 14. However, it’s understandable for the completion percentage to decrease as downloads increase.

In other Resident Evil 2 news, reports have emerged that Game Director Kazunori Kadoi and Producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi revealed in an interview at a recent press event in Dubai that they are discussing the possibility of post-launch DLC. However, there’s nothing to share at this time so they’ve asked fans to keep an eye on Capcom’s social media channels. We’re marking this as a report because the interview was conducted in Arabic by Saudi Gamer and we’re relying on translations, but there’s nothing to suggest that there was a misunderstanding as the question and answer were both pretty direct and straightforward.

That said, we advise holding your breath as nothing is set in stone yet.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kadoi and Yoshiaki revealed that the game will contain Easter eggs that series fans will understand. Some of them will be related to Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil 2 will release on Friday, January 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will take roughly ten hours to complete. Check out our recent coverage for more information, and stay tuned for updates.

[Source: Saudi Gamer via Wccftech, Resident Evil via Reddit]