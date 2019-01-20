The Division 2 Will Feature Multiple Dark Zones, Story Mode Will Be Roughly 40 Hours

Ubisoft has revealed that Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will feature multiple Dark Zones unlike its predecessor, with a new and improved matchmaking system.

Dark Zone East, South, and West will all be accessible early in the campaign. Dark Zone East is situated around the Capitol Train Station, Dark Zone South is around the Waterfront area, and Dark Zone West is in the suburb of Georgetown.

There will be two separate brackets for matchmaking. “On the one side, players are matched in level buckets (1-10, 11-20, and 21-30) and normalized to the same power level,” explained Ubisoft. “On the other side, all players who have reached World Tier are matched together and normalized to the same World Tier. For players above the normalized power level, bonus statistics are applied to reward you for your time.”

As previously mentioned, the developer wants to make Dark Zones attractive for solo players. The matchmaking system will now help solo players play in Dark Zones occupied mostly by other solo players. However, this isn’t a “hard rule” in that players are free to form groups inside the Dark Zones any time they want.

In other news, the official Xbox Wire has revealed that The Division 2‘s story mode will be roughly 40 hours, and has been designed “with endgame in mind first.” You can play the campaign solo or cooperatively.

The Division 2 will be released on March 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It’ll undergo a beta test ahead of launch.

[Source: The Division, Xbox Wire via Game Rant]