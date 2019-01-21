Conception Plus Removes the ‘Touch Communication’ Feature

When Conception makes the jump from the PlayStation Portable to the PlayStation 4 with Conception Plus, it won’t be doing so fully intact. The PS4 remaster is dropping the “Touch Communication” feature, which allows you to touch the Star Maidens while in conversation. The feature was removed due to “various circumstances,” but more information wasn’t detailed. However, Spinke Chunsoft said it is trying “to get this implemented” in the future.

As for why this feature is being removed, it likely lies with Sony’s controversial censorship policies. We’ve seen plenty of Japanese titles face censorship on the PlayStation 4. Senran Kengura Burst Re:Newal had to be delayed so it could remove one of its features, while a Western release of Omega Labyrinth Z was stopped in its tracks. Unfortunately, we don’t know a lot about what Sony’s exact policies are, adding to the mystery of these decisions. On the other hand, developers like Team Ninja have outright denied censorship on titles like Dead or Alive 6.

Conception Plus is a remaster of 2012’s Conception: Ore no Kodomo o Undekure!, which released on the PlayStation Portable. Outside of removing the touching, it also differs from the original in some key ways. One such way is the inclusion of a brand new Star Maiden, Arfie. Other characters have been tweaked, like Mahiru, who is made to be more “friendly and charming.”

Conception Plus, sans touching, will release for the PlayStation 4 on January 31, 2019, though a demo is available now. Are you sad at the loss of this feature? Or will it not impact your enjoyment? Let us now!

[Source: Gematsu]