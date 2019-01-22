An Upcoming Livestream Will Reveal the Last Dissidia Final Fantasy NT DLC Character

We’ll soon know exactly who the final character in the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT season pass will be. Square Enix has announced that an upcoming livestream will reveal the sixth and final DLC character (for now, at least). The livestream will take place on Monday, January 28th at 8 PM JST/3 am PT/5 am CT/6 am ET.

While we don’t know who the character is, there are some clues that can help narrow it down. Square Enix has already confirmed that the character is a male and hails from the latter half of the Final Fantasy series. Basically, this is a character from the PlayStation era. However, even narrowing it down to that leaves a number of possibilities, so we’ll just have to see what character is waiting in the wings.

So far, five fighters have been released as DLC for Dissidia Final Fantasy NT. The currently-unannounced character would join Vayne (Final Fantasy XII), Locke (Final Fantasy VI), Rinoa (Final Fantasy VIII), Kam’lanaut (Final Fantasy XI), and Yuna (Final Fantasy X). Considering the track record of the season pass, we probably won’t see any character from those titles. With that said, we could see a character from Final Fantasy VII, IX XIII, XIV, or XV get added. Let’s be real, it’ll probably be from Final Fantasy VII, but let’s have fun while we wait.

We won’t have to wait too long to see who this mystery character is. Hopefully, it’ll match up with some of our previous predictions, which have been on the mark in some cases. Who do you want to be added to Dissidia Final Fantasy NT? Let us know!

[Source: Gematsu]