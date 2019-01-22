Overwatch Rings in the Lunar New Year Soon With New Skins

As the official Overwatch account tweeted out last week, the Lunar New Year event is happening again this year on January 24, 2019 and will last until February 8, 2019. It’s the year of the pig, which could mean good things for Roadhog, given his name. Fans certainly have plenty to look forward to with last year’s skins discounted and this year getting a whole new set of skins inspired by different elements of Chinese history and folklore.

As of now, there are confirmed skins for Reaper, Hanzo, Reinhardt, and Torbjorn. Take a look at what has been shared on Twitter thus far.

Reaper is dual wielding his guns with some feathered flair as a callback to Lü Bu a military general and warlord.

New year, new me. Make your own luck this year as LÜ BU REAPER! Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/jIJc1505Ys — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 19, 2019

Similarly, Hanzo’s skin is inspired by Huang Zhong, another military general. He is known for serving under the warlord Liu Bei.

Marked by the dragon. Snipe down flag runners as HUANG ZHONG HANZO. Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/Zbys5YfWCO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 20, 2019

Reinhardt’s look is one of the most dramatic changes because you can now see his face, which always feels a bit jarring. His skin is inspired by Guan Yu, a general who also served under the warlord Liu Bei during the late Eastern Han dynasty of China.

Respect your elders! Share your wisdom on Capture the Flag traditions as GUAN YU REINHARDT. Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/cHdGpq5sex — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 21, 2019

Lastly, Torbjorn was another character to get a confirmed skin, and it’s in the vein of Zhang Fei. He’s yet another general who served under Liu Bei.

Let’s hear those guns! Protect the flag with your trusty turret as ZHANG FEI TORBJÖRN! Overwatch Lunar New Year begins January 24. pic.twitter.com/QzGshNCW33 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 22, 2019

The pattern here is pretty clear. What other characters do you want to see get Lunar New Year skins? A new skin for Orisa seems to be in high demand. What other aspects of history or folklore would you want to see used besides warlords and military generals? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: Twitter via Dualshockers]