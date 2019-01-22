PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – January 22, 2019

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

Genesis Alpha One ($29.99)(out 1-29)

KINGDOM HEARTS All-In-One Package ($99.99)(out 1-29)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 ($59.99)(out 1-25)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 1-25)

PSVR Games

A Fisherman’s Tale ($12.74)

Hikaru Utada Laughter in the Dark Tour 2018 -HIKARI & CHIKAI- VR (Free)

Eden Tomorrow Demo (Free)

PlayStation VR Demo Disc 3 (Free)

PS4 Demos

Eden Tomorrow

Drowning

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO BLAZING STAR ($7.99)

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’99 ($7.99)

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition ($84.99)

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN ($59.99)

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

At Sundown: Shots in the Dark – Avatar Edition ($20.99/PS+ $18.89)

FutureGrind ($19.99)

Heroes Trials ($4.79)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Vikendi Edition ($54.49)

Realm Royale (Free to play)

Realm Royale Battle Bundle ($24.49/PS+ $14.69)

Realm Royale Battle Pass 2 ($9.49/PS+ Free)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal ($39.99)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal — Tailor-Made Edition ($49.99)

Switchblade Early Access (Free)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition ($69.99)

Wandersong ($19.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Season pass ($24.99)

Crypt of the NecroDancer: AMPLIFIED ($6.99)

NHL 19 – 99 Edition Incentive ($19.99)

Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro ($3.99)

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS: Vikendi Pack ($24.99)

PUBG Survivor passes ($4.99 for 5 and up to $34.99 for 50)

Ride Free Pack 3 (Free)

RWBY: Grimm Eclipse DLC ($2.99 each)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal DLC (Free and up)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – Fear Incarnate Gear ($2.99)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – The Nightmare ($4.99)

The Sims 4 Bundle – Seasons, Jungle Adventure, Spooky Stuff ($49.99)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Upgrade ($39.99)

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Dissonance of the Nexus ($19.99)

WWE 2K19 Rising Stars Pack ($9.99)

PS Vita Games

Heroes Trials ($4.79)

