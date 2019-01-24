Art Deco-Inspired Glass Masquerade Will Makes Its Way to PS4s Soon

After being on PC since 2016, Glass Masquerade will be launching for consoles next month in February 2019. If you’re unfamiliar, Glass Masquerade is a relaxing game in which you must place pieces of stained glass in the right combinations to unveil a larger image. It’s the exact definition of a puzzle game, and it’s brought to you by Digerati.

Its aesthetics depict a sense of culture and class, maybe due to the usage of stained glass. In Glass Masquerade, you’ll be able to work through 25 different levels, all inspired by countries around the world, adding to the game’s variety. In addition to that, you’ll also be pleased to know that there are no timers, which means you can relax and play without needing to stress about finishing pictures in time. Although, you can still aim for fast completion times if you’re into that sort of thing.

The soundtrack, composed by Nikita Sevalnev, ties everything together and gives the game a sense of atmosphere while still making sure it’s soothing to the ears. As Glass Masquerade focuses on many different cultures from various countries, one of the draws are the many language options from English, to French, and even Russian, among others.

You can purchase Glass Masquerade when it releases for PlayStation 4 on February 5, 2019, in North America, with other platforms getting versions at later date. February is full of AAA game releases, so if you want a break from the bigger games, this might be one to look into.

[Source: Gematsu]