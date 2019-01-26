Grab a Free Spyro Reignited Trilogy Dynamic Theme for Your PlayStation 4

Sometime yesterday, Sony decided to drop Spyro Reignited Trilogy‘s Fiery Return dynamic theme for free on the PlayStation Store. Twitter user Wario64 spotted it in the U.S. store but other users found that the theme is available for free in Europe and Australia as well.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – Fiery Return Theme is free on US PSN https://t.co/2k24C1nzSA pic.twitter.com/DlWJoLqdL2 — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 25, 2019

You can also check out a video preview below courtesy of YouTube user RenkaWong. The theme is inspired by the game’s box art, and turns icons into gems. It’s not quite the same as the preorder bonus theme but certainly more colorful.

If you’re not based in any of the aforementioned regions, make sure to search for it via your local PlayStation Store page as it seems to be widely available.

If you want some more free themes and are based in the U.S. and Canada, then check your email. Sony has been sending players their gaming statistics from 2018 alongside three dynamic themes.

Haven’t played Spyro Reignited Trilogy yet? Make sure to read our review and find out why it won PlayStation LifeStyle’s Best Family Game 2018 award.

Spyro Reignited Trilogy is available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s the second Activision-published remaster that not only earned critical acclaim but also dominated sales charts and became a commercial success. In 2017, Crash Bandicoot received a similar treatment in form of the N. Sane Trilogy remaster, which was a sales hit in several regions, especially in the UK where it broke Horizon Zero Dawn‘s launch week record.

[Source: PSNProfiles]