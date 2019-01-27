Dead or Alive 6’s Director Learned From Street Fighter V’s Missteps

When Street Fighter V launched in 2016, players expressed their disappointment over its lack of content, especially for those who enjoy playing solo. The game’s story mode (if you could even call it that) could be finished in an hour or so, and didn’t have much to offer. Other features were missing entirely, and resulted in Capcom promising additional content via updates.

Speaking to GameSpot, Dead or Alive 6 director Yohei Shimbori revealed that he learned several lessons from other fighting games, particularly Street Fighter V, as well as Team Ninja’s free-to-play experiment with Dead or Alive 5.

There’s many different kinds of fans for fighting games. Some play it for the story, some play it for esports. We saw that when Street Fighter V came out, it didn’t have a story mode, and there was a lot of controversy around that. Once we saw that, we knew that people really wanted a story mode in their fighting games. There are also a lot of fans who really gravitate to certain characters. We focused more on that in Dead or Alive 5 and the free-to-play versions, and with the expanded customization in Dead or Alive 6, we wanted the fans to create their own personal versions of that character.

Shimbori is also eyeing esports, which he’s made no secret of in the past. The growing popularity of esports is something he’s quite happy about, and he wishes to expand Dead or Alive with the aim of entering that arena.

Dead or Alive 6 will release on March 1, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: GameSpot]