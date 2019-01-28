Forget Spawn, Fans Are Petitioning for Shaggy of the Scooby Gang to Join Mortal Kombat 11

Fans have for years wanted to see Spawn appear on a Mortal Kombat roster. It nearly happened once, and may come to fruition in Mortal Kombat 11. However, thousands of fans have steered their attention towards a much nobler character, someone truly worthy of entering the arena opposite Sub-Zero or Scorpion—Shaggy Rogers of Scooby-Doo fame. No, this isn’t a joke, nor is it to be taken as one. In fact, at the time of writing, a petition bearing almost 50,000 signatures is making the rounds on Change.org.

Woken News Network started the petition to show Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment that Shaggy is deserving of a spot as DLC for the upcoming fighter. Technically, such an ask does not seem beyond the realm of possibility. Shaggy is a Warner Bros. character, and Mortal Kombat is a Warner Bros.-owned property. The question, of course, resides in whether the company would allow one of its family-friendly characters to partake in something decidedly not family-friendly. Hopefully, this burning question will soon receive an answer.

While the wait to learn whether Shaggy will appear in MK11 persists, fans can at least revel in the characters that have already been confirmed. So far, the roster includes: Baraka, a newcomer named Geras, Raiden, Scorpion, Shao Khan as preorder DLC, Skarlet, Sony Blade, and Sub-Zero. Series veteran Reptile may also appear on the roster. When the remainder of the cast will be revealed remains to be seen. Yet, since the game’s launch date isn’t too far off, more characters reveals are bound to happen in the near future.

Mortal Kombat 11 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on April 23, 2019.