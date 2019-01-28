Zelina Vega Crashed Royal Rumble With This Incredible Street Fighter Cosplay

WWE fans were treated to an unexpected surprise during last night’s Royal Rumble, when SmackDown Live’s Zelina Vega strutted into the arena dressed as Street Fighter‘s Vega. She even wore the claws!

Vega’s role-play extended beyond her costume, though. Many Vega players love to play keep-away, especially in the older Street Fighter games. Climbing fences and bouncing off of walls was always a great way to keep out of the fray and boost life expectancy, and apparently Zelina Vega had a similar idea.

Vega, instead of launching into the middle of the ring, decided to creep underneath it instead. This might have been an excellent way to stalk her prey, but unfortunately for Vega, Hornswoggle was already under the ring and waiting. Needless to say, her exit from the ring was not quite as cool and collected as her entrance, but we’re still rating her cameo a solid ten out of ten.

This isn’t the first time Vega has paid tribute to her nerdy roots, either. Most recently, Vega made headlines for showing up to the Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event dressed as a killer Jade (and that wasn’t the first time). Earlier in January 2019, Vega and Andrade “Cien” Almas made headlines for a posing together in Team Rocket uniforms on Instagram.

