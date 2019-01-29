Resident Evil 2 Remake Ships 3 Million Units Within Its First Week

With Resident Evil 2 remake taking the community by storm, it’s no surprise that it has been selling very well. now, Capcom announced that the survival-horror remake has shipped over three million units worldwide across all platforms following the game’s January 25, 2019 launch.

Capcom also announced that the entire Resident Evil franchise has sold 88 million units cumulatively across all games since the the series’ debut in 1996. It is likely that Resident Evil 2 will outsell the original, which sold around 4.96 million units over the course of 21 years.

If the 1-Shot demo is any indication of interest for Resident Evil 2, which received 4.7 million downloads, this game is definitely going to be a hit. Capcom also has faith that it will continue to enjoy sales, much like Resident Evil 7, which is currently sitting at around 6 million units sold.

The general critical reception to Resident Evil 2 remake has been overwhelmingly positive, as the game received high scores from most media outlets. Fans will continue to enjoy the game after launch, too, as Capcom will support it with post-launch DLC. The next one you can look forward to is the Ghost Survivors DLC, a free content update featuring “what if” stories from those “who never made it out of Raccoon City.” You can download that on February 15, 2019.

Hopefully, these sales figures are enough to motivate Capcom to give us a Resident Evil 3: Nemesis remake using the same engine as Resident Evil 2.

[Source: Capcom Press Release]