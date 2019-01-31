Cities: Skylines’ Green Cities Lets You Build the World We Need on PS4s



Cities: Skylines’ Green Cities is available now on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This simulation game lets you craft the eco-friendly urban landscape of your dreams. This edition of the Cities: Skylines features 350 new assets to help you create a city the whole world can benefit from.

New specializations and new policies will add intrigue and challenge for those familiar with the base game. Enjoy experimenting with new ways to keep your city clean and functioning at its greatest potential.

Take the time to check pollution levels and seek solutions with features such as electric cars and all new service buildings to aid the community. Develop ways to keep your inhabitants healthy and happy as eco-friendly infrastructure comes together.

Below are the main features you can expect from the city simulator.

Main Features Story to Story, Building to Building, Street to Street :

New Eco-Friendly Buildings, New specialization buildings, new alternative service buildings, new unique buildings, electric cars, new parks — 350 new assets in all giving a unique new look to Cities: Skylines.

New specialized options for all city zones, plus leveled-up.

3 new scenarios, 4 new policy options, and a new Monument to make your friends Green with envy

Of course we’ve included a new hat for Chirper.

Cities: Skylines Green Cities is available now on PS4 and Xbox One.

