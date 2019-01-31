Jump Force Adds Two Characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of Shonen Jump’s most popular series, so it was a matter of time before we got some characters from there showing up in Jump Force. Now we know that not one, but two characters from the long-running series will be playable. Both Jotaro Kujo and Dio were confirmed as playable in the most recent issue of Weekly Jump.

Of course, eagle-eyed Jump Force fans likely already knew that Jotaro would be included. He was recently featured in an advertisement making its way around social media. The advertisement also included Dai, from Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, who was already revealed. On the other hand, this is the first sign of Dio in Jump Force.

Dio has can use his “Muda Muda” attack in battle and even has access to a fearsome road roller to take down anyone in his path. Jotaro also has a few moves in his arsenal, like his “Ora Ora” attack that has players mash a variety of buttons.

With only a couple of weeks until Jump Force launches, this could very well be the last additions to the base roster. It’s already a well-rounded roster, featuring characters form a variety of series. Most of Shonen Jump’s heavy-hitters are featured, from staples like Naruto to the relatively newer (yet still immensely popular) My Hero Academia.

Jump Force will release on February 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you’re in Japan, you can even purchase a limited-edition top cover for your PS4. For everything you need to know about preordering Jump Force, be sure to look at our preorder guide.

[Source: Siliconera]