New Spyro Reignited Trilogy Cheat Codes Have Been Discovered

New cheat codes have been found for Spyro Reignited Trilogy, and they’re going to take you back to the good old days. Remember when breaking a game and making characters look funny required nothing more than a complex series of inputs or a hard-mode level run? Spyro fans remember, and IGN has shared some new codes to make everyone’s favorite dragon look goofy.

To enter a code, simply pause your game and mash out the correct input. Any code that triggers a cosmetic change can be toggled off by inputting the same code again. If you’ve been looking for an excuse to boot Spyro back up and jump back in to one of your save files, try one of these fun new looks!

We’ve added in a few of the older cheat codes as well, in case you missed them:

Retro Spyro Skin:

(Pause Game) L1, L1, L1, L1, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Triangle Small Head: (Pause Game) Right, Right, Right, Right, R1, L1, Left, Left, Left, Left, X Tiny Wings: (Pause Game) Left, Left, Left, Left, L1, R1, Right, Right, Right, Right, X Sunglasses: (Pause Game) R1, R1, R1, R1, Left, Left, Left, Left, Down, Up, Triangle 99 Lives: (Pause Game) R2, L2, R2, L2, Up, Up, Up, Up, O Big Head: (Pause Game) Up, Up, Up, Up, R1, R1, R1, R1, O Flat Spyro (Pause Game) Left, Right, Left, Right, L2, R2, L2, R2, Square Squid Skateboard (Year of the Dragon) (Pause Game) Up, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right, Down, Down, Square, Square, O Color Change: (Pause Game) Up, Left, Down, Right, Up, Square, R1, R2, L1, L2, Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, (Last input is any directional or face button. Each button is a different color.) Spyro 2 Superflame Toggle (After Unlocking) (Pause Game) Left, Right, Left, Right, R1, R1, R1, R1, Square

Feeling nostalgic yet? Don’t miss these Sonic Mania cheat codes. Have fun!