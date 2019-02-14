Catherine: Full Body Has a Release Date and a Desirable Limited Edition

After a lot of hype, plenty of trailers, and a slew of details, Catherine: Full Body finally has a release date for the Americas and Europe. The game will launch on September 3, 2019. Fans can purchase the launch edition, which includes a limited edition metal case, or the Heart’s Desire Premium Edition, which is brimming with extras.

In addition to the metal case, the Heart’s Desire Premium Edition comes with a collector’s box, a CD of the game’s soundtrack, a hardcover art book, and an adorable sheep plush sporting those iconic, pink polka dot boxer briefs.

At the time of writing, Atlus hasn’t revealed the price but preorders should be available here soon. The release date reveal trailer featured above is more comprehensive than the ones we’ve seen previously, at least, in terms of story. All three of the leading ladies are featured this time around, so the love triangle, and how it ominously drives the plot, is clearer than ever. We’re also reminded that dual audio is available in this remake, on top of the fact that upcoming Ideal Voice DLC will allow players to choose from ten different voice options for Catherine.

In addition to the new character, longtime fans can enjoy new endings, puzzles, and more when Catherine: Full Body releases on September 3, 2019 for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Catherine Official Website]