Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! Journeys to the West This March

We finally know when Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! will be heading westward, and it’s sooner than expected. The most recent Nintendo Direct revealed that the Final Fantasy spin-off will be releasing on March 20, 2019. If that sounds familiar, that may be because that’s the same date as the Japanese release. We love simultaneous releases here, so this is definitely welcome news.

That’s not the only good news, however! Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! is also available for preorder now, and doing so will get you some exclusive gifts. What kind of gifts? Well, you’ll get an exclusive PS4 theme and avatar bundle, as well as some DLC that lets you dress Chocobo up as a Beastmaster!

Get it Kweh-ckly! Pre-orders are now live for #Chocobo‘s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! Get on it now and receive awesome DLC you won’t want to miss on PS4 & Nintendo Switch. Learn more: https://t.co/xFsyZQ6xjI pic.twitter.com/ffBgUvylyt — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 13, 2019

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy! is an updated version of the 2007 dungeon crawler Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon, which debuted on the Wii. It stars the iconic Final Fantasy mascot, the Chocobo, and features the classic elements of rogue-like dungeon-crawlers, like randomly-generated levels. While the core gameplay is the same as 2007, it does feature some major updates. The most notable is the 2-player co-op, since exploring dungeons is always better with a friend!

Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy will release on March 20, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Are you ready to team up with your buddy to do some dungeon crawling? Let us know in the comments!