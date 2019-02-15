Rainbow Six Siege Esports Viewership Has Gone Up 205%

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege originally came out in 2015, but it’s still putting up serious numbers for Ubisoft, according to the company’s latest financial call for its third quarter 2018-2019 sales report. In fact, there has been a “205% surge in Rainbow Six Siege’s esports viewership in 2018. (That includes live viewings and video on demand, such as Twitch.)

Ubisoft continues to profit off Rainbow Six Siege through its ongoing DLC sales across its 45 million player base. Needless to say, the company isn’t worried about the game’s longevity or where it stands in relation to competition.

Ubisoft’s Chief Executive Officer, Yves Guillemot, expressed his confidence in the game. He stated, “When there’s something new on the market, especially shooter games, they go and explore and then they come back.” Which is to say fans may dabble in other games and keep up with the latest releases, they always come back to Rainbow Six Siege.

In fact, Tom Clancy’s Rainbox Six Siege Year 4 Season 1 is among one of Ubisoft’s upcoming digital-only releases. It’s unclear how long the company will support the game, especially with the next generation of console hardware, likely, just around the corner. And it seems that another Tom Clancy game could be in the works, in addition to The Division 2‘s upcoming release.

[Source: Ubisoft Press Release]