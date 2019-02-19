Bayonetta Could Appear in Mortal Kombat 11

Could we be getting a Mortal Kombat 11 Bayonetta crossover? If Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya’s recent tweet has any significance, we very well could be. It would be a match made in heaven for these two beloved franchises to pair up, given the similarities between the two. Sure, one is a fighter and the other is an over-the-top action game, but seeing Bayonetta in Mortal Kombat 11 would be fitting. She has been in a fighting game before, what with her Super Smash Bros. appearances.

Based on the tweet, which simply said, “Mortal Kombat x Bayonetta,” we can infer that there might be a crossover of some kind. Either Mortal Kombat characters could somehow be in the upcoming Bayonetta 3, or the witch will be in the upcoming Mortal Kombat 11.

Mortal Kombat × Bayonetta — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) February 19, 2019

This does raise a few questions, though. As Bayonetta 3 is now a Nintendo exclusive, does this mean this crossover could only be on Nintendo Switch? That could be. We don’t usually see platform exclusives appear on other platforms. However, since companies are playing nice with one another now more than ever, it isn’t impossible. Having Bayonetta as a playable character in all versions of Mortal Kombat 11 could be a fantastic way to promote her games.

It’s also possible that this tweet has no meaning whatsoever. Kamiya could just be trolling or acknowledging his love for the two franchises. However, we’re hopeful that the two will cross paths in some way or another, hopefully being accessible to the widest audience possible. As it stands, the full MK11 roster has yet to be revealed.

Would you like to see Bayonetta make an appearance in Mortal Kombat 11? Let us know!

[Source: Twitter via Game Revolution]