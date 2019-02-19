PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – February 19, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

February’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Preorders

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 ($59.99)(out 3-01)

DEAD OR ALIVE 6 Digital Deluxe Edition ($79.99)(out 3-01)

Left Alive Day One Edition ($59.99)(out 3-05)

Toejam & Earl: Back in the Groove ($19.99)(olut 3-01)

PSVR Games

ChromaGun VR ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

Dick Wilde 2 ($19.99)

Intruders: Hiode and Seek ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

Awesome Pea

PS4 Games

Almost There: The Platformer ($9.99)

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ ($49.99)

Daggerhood ($3.99)

Death End reQuest ($59.99)

Death End reQuest Bundle ($74.99)

Degrees of Seperation ($19.99)

Doodles&Gnomes Gardens Bundle ($24.99)

DreamWorks Dragons Dawn of New Riders ($39.99)

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Digital Complete Edition ($99.99)

Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Digital Ultimate Edition ($129.99)

Far Cry New Dawn – Digital Deluxe Edition ($49.99)

Far Cry New Dawn – Digital Standard Edition ($39.99)

Hacky Zack ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

JUMP FORCE ($59.99)

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition ($89.99)

Metro Exodus ($59.99)

Metro Exodus Gold Edition ($84.99)

Minesweeper Genius ($5.99)

Nekopara Vol 2 ($14.99)

Pode ($24.99/PS+ $22.49)

Rym 9000 ($7.99)

Steinsgate Elite ($59.99)

Trials Rising Open Beta (Free)

UnExplored Unlocked Edition ($14.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 Freestyle Special Female Character Collection ($19.99)

3on3 Freestyle Special Male Character Collection ($19.99)

ACE COMBAT™ 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins ($2.99)

Dungeons 3 – An Unexpected DLC ($4.99)

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9: Season Pass 3 ($44.99)

Far Cry New dawn Currency packs ($4.99 for 500 and up to $49.99 for 7,250)

Fortnite – Fallen Love Ranger Challenge Pack ($19.99)

Four Kings Casino: Social Butterfly Pack ($24.99)

JUMP FORCE – Characters Pass ($29.99)

Metro Exodus Expansion Pass ($24.99)

Resaident Evil 2 Costumes (Free)

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Asst. DLC (Free and up)

SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC3: Character Creation Set A ($5.99)

The Sims 4 Movie Hangout Stuff ($9.99)

PS Vita Games

Daggerhood ($3.99)

Code: Realize ~Wintertide Miracles~ ($39.99)

