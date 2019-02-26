Red Dead Redemption 2 Soundtrack Moseys on Over This Spring

In addition to its breathtaking cinematography and lovingly detailed world, Red Dead Redemption 2 is known for its music. The game’s score amplified the action and perfectly matched the setting without ever being overbearing or intrusive. Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy this music whenever you want, as the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack will be released in spring 2019.

Rockstar Games shared this news in a press release following the live concert that took place in Los Angeles, in addition to posting it on Twitter.

And tuned for more info on the official releases of The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 coming this Spring, featuring both the Original Score composed by Woody Jackson; and the Original Soundtrack produced by Daniel Lanois feat D’Angelo, Willie Nelson, Rhiannon Giddens and more. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 21, 2019

The Original Score is music that was composed specifically for Red Dead Redemption 2, that you heard in the game. The Original Soundtrack, on the other hand, includes music that was made with the game in mind. Typically, these are songs that also appeared in the game but for RDR2 this wasn’t the case.

It’ll be interesting to see what directions the Original Soundtrack portion goes in. Will these songs directly acknowledge the narrative or simply draw on the larger themes and motifs of the game? We’ll find out later this year when The Music of Red Dead Redemption 2 releases this spring.

[Source: Rockstar Games]