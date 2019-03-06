Following an earlier leak, Sega has confirmed the western release date for the Yakuza spin-off Judgment. True to the Summer 2019 window given at the 2018 Kinda Funny Games Showcase, it will release on June 25, 2019 out in the West. Well, if you buy it physically or don’t preorder, that is. Sega confirmed that preordering Judgment digitally allows you to play the game four days early on June 21st. Preorders go live on Thursday, March 7th promptly at 6 am PST.

The news was confirmed on Sega’s Twitter:

Judgment launches in the West on June 25! Digital pre-orders will be starting on the PS4 PlayStation Store on March 7 at 6:00AM PST. All digital pre-orders will grant early access to the full game on June 21. Check back this Thursday for even more Judgment news! pic.twitter.com/lCYD1HPWWA — SEGA (@SEGA) March 5, 2019

We had previously heard about the array of localization options the Western release of Judgment would feature. We also got an official ESRB rating at the beginning of February 2019, so to get news on a release date so quickly isn’t surprising.

What may be surprising is to see Sega be the latest publisher to have a staggered launch window for its game. While not as complex as the Anthem launch, for example, it is interesting to see more and more companies gift players who purchase their games in a specific way with early access. Even games like Jump Force gave you the chance to play early as a bonus for preordering the Ultimate Edition. Either way, it is exciting to know that Yakuza fans (and more) will finally be able to play the studio’s newest game, especially since it’s been out in Japan since December 2018.

Judgment will be released on June 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, with digital early access beginning on June 21st. Will this encourage you to purchase it digitally? Let us know!