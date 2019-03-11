NIS America has announced it’s bringing the time-traveling RPG Destiny Connect to the West in fall 2019. Now known as Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers, it is heavily inspired by titles like Chrono Trigger and attempts to recapture the nostalgic feelings of the 16-bit RPG for the modern day. It will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Set in the town of Clocknee, Destiny Connect centers around Sherry, a young girl who finds that time itself has come to a pause. Attempting to turn things back to normal, she teams up with friend Pegrio and a robot known as Isaac. Using Isaac’s ability to travel through time, the three will try to figure out what happened, and how to stop it.

Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers, features a nostalgic turn-based battle system. Isaac, able to do more than simply travel through time, can change his form mid-battle as well. From the protective “Guardian Form” to the support-focused “Rescue Form,” mastering Isaac’s abilities is key to saving the day.

Destiny Connect PS4 Release Confirmed for the West WATCH GALLERY

Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock will have a special launch edition that can be preordered now. Unfortunately, it’s only for the Nintendo Switch, leaving PlayStation 4 owners out this time. However, both platforms will be getting the special Limited Edition, available to preorder now. It comes with a host of exclusive collectibles, like Cogs, a Slammer, an art book, a soundtrack, and a poster, in addition to the base game.

We’re only days away from the Japanese launch of Destiny Connect, which releases on March 14th. However, now that a localization is confirmed, you won’t have to worry about importing.

In addition to the release of Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers, we also got confirmation that The Alliance Alive HD Remaster is coming to the West as well. Both turn-based RPGs will be making their way west to the PS4 in fall 2019.