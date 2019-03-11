With the next generation of consoles inevitably just around the corner, people are scraping the internet for any possible information they can find about what new elements a PlayStation 5 might bring to the table. Much of that information is hidden within patents, and while many patents end up being misleading or misread, one YouTuber thinks he may have found a patent that points to an interesting advancement in console technology.

Skullzi managed to uncover one patent among thousands, originally filed in October 2018, that hints at deep learning to adapt the experience to the individual player at the console level. Historically, this kind of adaptive model has been left up to each individual developer, but harnessing the power of the console, developers could potentially tap into completely new ways of customizing players’ experiences to them. The patent even suggests that data from across various games could adapt other games to each player (ie. if you are recognized as an experienced or skilled player, it could automatically remove tutorial prompts, or at could add aim assist or other helpful things for beginners and less skilled players).

The patent itself is pretty wordy. You can take a look at it over on Google Patents. Skullzi’s video describing some of his findings in the patent text is below.

While the examples given may seem pretty simple and relate largely to player experience levels in games, the implications of this patent could open up a lot of doors for a PlayStation 5 that is naturally adaptive to the player, learning from not only what they play, but how they play, and then tailoring their experiences accordingly. It’s not a stretch to imagine the next generation of consoles adopting this kind of technology. We already have things like Google that do a very similar thing with deep learning to create a tailored user experience. In this way, the use of our next-gen consoles should feel a lot more contextual and natural, and a lot less programmed.

It’s important to note that this is just a patent and doesn’t confirm any PlayStation 5 technology. It should also be noted that this same patent was filed back in 2016, so this could end up being a lot of nothing. Many times patents end up filed and left to rot, or they get updated with newer versions as older obsolete patents never see their way into production. What’s clear is that Sony is looking into making experiences that are adapted to the players, and if they can retain that kind of focus, they will come out swinging when the PlayStation 5 is inevitably revealed.

That’s not all we’ve been hearing about the PlayStation 5 though! Recent information suggests that backwards compatibility is a big focus of the console, and there have even been supposed leaked reveal and launch schedules. At this point though, everything is little more than conjecture and rumor until we can get that official confirmation from Sony.

[Via: ComicBook.com]