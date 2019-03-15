The Division 2 is here and has not one, but two launch patches. Besides a massive 1.02 patch, it seems Massive Entertainment has been busy bug hunting. The Division 2 update 1.03 patch notes were shared on Ubisoft’s official forums, and we have the breakdown available right now. The good news is, you won’t have to clear even one additional GB of space on your PS4’s hard drive to make room for it!

First, weapon tweaks were detailed:

We removed a work in progress weapon that was not properly named and balanced.

Crossbows now deal explosive damage to multiple objects as intended

Exotic weapons equipped with silencers will now produce the sound they’re intended to make.

NPCs engaged in combat will now react to grenades as intended.

Not to be left out, missions were also updated:

The ropes will now deploy properly to allow for extraction at the end of the Beekeeper Jeff side mission.

Players should no longer be able to unlock Castle prematurely. This issue would block progression in some instances.

Fixed a loot exploit that involved repeatedly killing bosses in some Invaded missions.

In Jefferson Plaza, the NPC scene can no longer be interrupted during a boss fight.

Miscellaneous tweaks and fixes are also coming with this update:

Weapons skins will no longer disappear if attached to a weapon and sold to a vendor.

Stopped “SHD CPU V.2” and “Cyclone Magazine” skill mods from dropping as loot. Player’s who already have the items can use them once they unlock the corresponding specialization perk.

Players will no longer get stuck on black screens after watching introduction cinematics.

We have updated XP rewards for all end game activities, so that they will scale to the player’s level, instead of being flat values.

Several corrupted audio issues have been fixed.

There were also some PC-specific updates, but this is PlayStation LifeStyle, so we can skip that section without delay. The update weighs in at a smallish 582 MB and should be live as soon as your copy of the game is downloaded.

For all The Division 2 updates, be sure to check PSLS. See you out there agents!

