The latest Overwatch Archives Event, “Storm Rising,” is officially live. However, the update seems to include much more than that, as it takes up a whopping 25GB! While the update comes with some massive improvements, some have been slightly irked that an update of this size is launching along with the heavily-anticipated event.

Noticing that many were complaining about the significant update, the official Overwatch Twitter account addressed concerned fans explaining exactly why the update is so big:

Hey all, this patch features a remaster that impacts players on console. Benefits to this remaster is load time performance improvements, optimizations for memory constrained systems, numerous bug fixes across many maps, and data format changes to support future content. Worth. — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 16, 2019

A new Archives Event is always a big draw for Overwatch players. This year’s event takes Tracer, Genji, Mercy, and Watson to Cuba on a mission to track down the Omnic Maximillien. As with every event, it introduces a new mode correlating with this new piece of Overwatch lore. In addition, both of the previous two Archives Events, “Uprising” and “Retribution,” are playable as well.

As for the update that just went live, here’s everything included in the patch notes:

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS

NEW SEASONAL EVENT: OVERWATCH ARCHIVES 2019 — STORM RISING

Experience a decisive moment in Overwatch’s history during the Overwatch Archives event! Get ready to travel back in time and visit beautiful Havana, Cuba where Overwatch agents are hot on the trail of the notorious businessman and Talon associate Maximilien. Team up with your friends to capture and interrogate Maximilien—whose knowledge could shape the future of Overwatch. Relive the action of previous Archives events, where you’ll fight off hordes of Talon agents while escaping Rialto and stop an Omnic insurrection in King’s Row. You’ll earn Archives Loot Boxes as you play, unlocking cosmetics from Overwatch’s past, including Legendary skins like Deadlock McCree, Scientist Moira, Talon Baptiste, Socialite Ashe, and many more!

HERO UPDATES

JUNKRAT

FRAG LAUNCHER

Projectile speed increased from 20 to 25

Grenades now bounce less but explode sooner

REAPER

SHADOW STEP

Cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds

Can now be used in air

Time to exit Shadow Step reduced from 1.0 second to 0.5 of a second

Reaper is now invisible for the entire time it takes to exit shadow step

Railings and other breakable objects no longer block teleporting

Disabled by Zarya’s Graviton Surge and Junkrat’s Steel Trap

SYMMETRA

TELEPORTER

Railings and other breakable objects no longer block teleporter placement and teleporting

USER INTERFACE UPDATES

Hero Gallery

You can now set your Victory Pose choice to random

Social

There is now an option to set your profile so only your current group can view it

BUG FIXES

GENERAL