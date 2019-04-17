The latest Overwatch Archives Event, “Storm Rising,” is officially live. However, the update seems to include much more than that, as it takes up a whopping 25GB! While the update comes with some massive improvements, some have been slightly irked that an update of this size is launching along with the heavily-anticipated event.
Noticing that many were complaining about the significant update, the official Overwatch Twitter account addressed concerned fans explaining exactly why the update is so big:
Hey all, this patch features a remaster that impacts players on console. Benefits to this remaster is load time performance improvements, optimizations for memory constrained systems, numerous bug fixes across many maps, and data format changes to support future content. Worth.
A new Archives Event is always a big draw for Overwatch players. This year’s event takes Tracer, Genji, Mercy, and Watson to Cuba on a mission to track down the Omnic Maximillien. As with every event, it introduces a new mode correlating with this new piece of Overwatch lore. In addition, both of the previous two Archives Events, “Uprising” and “Retribution,” are playable as well.
As for the update that just went live, here’s everything included in the patch notes:
PATCH HIGHLIGHTS
NEW SEASONAL EVENT: OVERWATCH ARCHIVES 2019 — STORM RISING
Experience a decisive moment in Overwatch’s history during the Overwatch Archives event! Get ready to travel back in time and visit beautiful Havana, Cuba where Overwatch agents are hot on the trail of the notorious businessman and Talon associate Maximilien. Team up with your friends to capture and interrogate Maximilien—whose knowledge could shape the future of Overwatch. Relive the action of previous Archives events, where you’ll fight off hordes of Talon agents while escaping Rialto and stop an Omnic insurrection in King’s Row. You’ll earn Archives Loot Boxes as you play, unlocking cosmetics from Overwatch’s past, including Legendary skins like Deadlock McCree, Scientist Moira, Talon Baptiste, Socialite Ashe, and many more!
HERO UPDATES
JUNKRAT
FRAG LAUNCHER
- Projectile speed increased from 20 to 25
- Grenades now bounce less but explode sooner
REAPER
SHADOW STEP
- Cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds
- Can now be used in air
- Time to exit Shadow Step reduced from 1.0 second to 0.5 of a second
- Reaper is now invisible for the entire time it takes to exit shadow step
- Railings and other breakable objects no longer block teleporting
- Disabled by Zarya’s Graviton Surge and Junkrat’s Steel Trap
SYMMETRA
TELEPORTER
- Railings and other breakable objects no longer block teleporter placement and teleporting
USER INTERFACE UPDATES
Hero Gallery
- You can now set your Victory Pose choice to random
Social
- There is now an option to set your profile so only your current group can view it
BUG FIXES
GENERAL
- Fixed a bug that caused the player’s view to become jittery while standing on certain objects
- Fixed an issue where the camera would be offset slightly when changing rapidly into third person view
- Fixed an issue where players were able to shoot through unintended small gaps on the Ilios, Nepal, and Temple of Anubis maps
- Fixed a bug where your view would become level with the horizon after using Symmetra’s Teleporter
HEROES
Ana
- Fixed an issue with the steam not rising correctly from Ana’s cup in the Tea Time emote
- Fixed a bug where Ana didn’t receive audio or visual cues when a hero she boosted landed a shot
Ashe
- Fixed a bug where the Orb of Discord sound effect would play when Bob was affected by Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord
- Fixed an issue where Bob wouldn’t consistently stop and damage large objects deployed by heroes, like Junkrat’s RIP-Tire or Orisa’s Supercharger, if he encountered them while running
Baptiste
- Fixed a bug where Immortality Field wasn’t immediately destroyed when it is hit by the payload
Bastion
- Fixed a bug where Bastion would take damage while in Sentry Mode if it was hit into a wall by Doomfist’s Rocket Punch
Doomfist
- Fixed a bug where enemies would not collide with walls while being knocked back by Rocket Punch
- Fixed a bug where Seismic Slam wouldn’t break objects that should break
- Fixed an issue where Rocket Punch would knock back Orisa even if she was using Fortify
Mei
- Fixed a bug where Mei could not be healed by other heroes while using Cryo-Freeze
Mercy
- Fixed a bug where Mercy didn’t receive audio or visual cues when a hero she boosted landed a shot
- Fixed a bug where Mercy didn’t receive defensive assist credit from healing beams when using Valkyrie
Orisa
- Fixed a bug where Orisa would take damage while using Fortify if she was hit into a wall by Doomfist’s Rocket Punch
Reinhardt
- Fixed a bug where Reinhardt was unable to raise his shield properly while looking upwards if he had opened his shield while looking downwards
Soldier: 76
- Fixed a bug where his Heroic victory pose didn’t loop properly
Symmetra
- Fixed a bug where Symmetra would gain ultimate charge when her Sentry Turrets were attacking objects deployed by other heroes (Wrecking Ball’s Minefield, Torbjörn’s Deploy Turret, etc.)
Torbjörn
- Fixed a bug where Torbjörn would gain ultimate charge when his Deploy Turret was attacking objects deployed by other heroes (Wrecking Ball’s Minefield, Symmetra’s Sentry Turrets, etc.)
Widowmaker
- Fixed a bug where Widowmaker’s rifle goes into her head and shoulders while walking and aiming her scope, when wearing the Biathalon skin
- Fixed a bug where dying did not cancel Infra-Sight
MAPS
Black Forest
- Fixed a bug where flying heroes could get stuck on trees and wall climbing heroes could get stuck on birds’ nests
Busan
- Fixed a bug where flying heroes could get stuck on trees
- Fixed a bug on the Sanctuary map where heroes would bounce when standing on the edge of the first capture point
Castillo
- Fixed a bug where Reaper could Shadow Step to unintended places
Dorado
- Fixed a bug where the spectator camera started at the incorrect position
Horizon Lunar Colony
- Fixed a bug where players could get stuck on top of a worktable
King’s Row
- Fixed a bug where Junkrat’s RIP-Tire could get stuck in the grates on the ground in King’s Row
Oasis
- Fixed a bug on the University map where a hero that touches the enemy team’s spawn room doors will take significant damage
Numbani
- Fixed a bug where D.Va would get stuck behind a desk when using Call Mech
- Fixed a bug where ivy on walls was preventing certain abilities from impacting enemies, like Winston’s Tesla Cannon and Doomfist’s Meteor Strike
Rialto
- Fixed a bug where players killed on a specific bridge would fall through the bridge
- Fixed an issue where players could become stuck between a dolly, the wall, and a counter
Watchpoint: Gibraltar
- Fixed a bug where Wrecking Ball would get stuck on ventilation ducts
