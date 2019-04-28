Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order writer, Chris Avellone, has told Wccftech that working with Respawn Entertainment has been a good experience so far, and that the game’s director has a “really solid” vision for the project.

That director is Stig Asmussen, who is known for his work on Sony Santa Monica’s God of War series.

“[It was] really good [working with Respawn],” said Avellone. “So the project director is Stig Asmussen from God of War III. I’d never met Stig or worked with him before, but he has a really solid vision and even better, he’s able to communicate it. So he set a really good path for the project.”

Avellone had more praises to sing. He added that it is “absolutely great” to work with Lead Narrative Designer, Aaron Contreras (Mafia III) as well as LucasFilm.

“Lucasfilm was really great with Jedi: Fallen Order,” he continued. “They had really good notes and reasons why they wanted changes. And the reasons why is important because when you hear that, suddenly that answers a bunch of future questions down the road. We’re like, ‘okay, well, we shouldn’t do that at all, because they’ve already indicated the reasons why that’s the case.'”

Avellone, who is one of five writers working on Jedi: Fallen Order, previously worked on Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords. He told Wccftech that while he had some catching up to do to in order to bring himself up to date, it wasn’t much of a challenge because it “still feels like Star Wars and always has those basic principles that make up the franchise.”

“It was kind of like putting on a comfortable shirt that you were used to,” Avellone added.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will release on November 15, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Wccftech]

