Minecraft Creator Excluded From Anniversary

In a statement given to Variety, a spokesperson from Microsoft has announced that Minecraft creator Markus “Notch” Perrson will not be included in plans for the game’s upcoming 10 year anniversary. This is due to his personal opinions he has voiced online. Over the years since 2014, when Perrson sold Minecraft to Microsoft for $2.4 billion, he has made many comments on social media that some people simply do not agree with.

Microsoft went as far to remind people that Perrson has not been a part of Minecraft‘s development since 2014. The Microsoft spokesperson commented on Perrson’s remarks on social media and stated, “His comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of Minecraft.”

It would appear that his removal is nothing new, as just last month loading screens that made reference to Perrson were removed from the game. A Microsoft official also stated that Perrson would not be attending or be a part of a press event taking place at Mojang Studio in Stockholm, Sweden on May 17, 2019 to celebrate the game’s 10 year anniversary.

Perrson also has a Twitter following of 3.7 million people. This comes as no surprise, seeing as he is the creator of the second best selling video game of all time, with Tetris holding onto the number one spot.

Minecraft launched on May 17, 2009 for PC. It has since been released on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch. The game allows players to create their own ideal home or structure in-game using blocks they mine from the environment, and it is often praised for its ability to allow people to hone their creativity and make something extraordinary. The game has a player count of more than 91 million monthly players and has become an icon in the gaming industry since its initial release.

[Source: Variety]