Earlier this month, we reported that a new Princess Leia appearance was on its way to Star Wars Battlefront 2. The unlock requirements for the new, yet old, look have been revealed in a community transmission from Electronic Arts. Players looking to unlock the new “Princess of Alderaan” appearance will need to work as a community to earn it.

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 community will need to capture a total of four million command posts within the game’s Capital Supremacy mode in order to unlock Leia’s newest in-game appearance. Electronic Arts has revealed that even if you’ve already captured a command post, further captured command posts will still count towards the total goal of four million.

The new Leia appearance is arriving just in time to coincide with the fourth of May, otherwise known as Star Wars Day, and the event will last from May 1, 2019 until May 6, 2019. More specifically, the event will start “from the stroke of midnight in Sweden on the 1st and lasting until 11:59 PM CET on the 6th.”

EA_Charlemagne, Community Manager at Electronic Arts, stated that it would only be fair to give the community more than one day to earn the prize. I would have to agree with that statement, especially since it is Leia’s iconic appearance from Star Wars: A New Hope! Whether it was the addition of Anakin Skywalker, the new game mode Capital Supremacy, a new map for that game mode along with a massive patch that fixed many of the game’s bugs and issues, Star Wars Battlefront 2 has had plenty of content for players to look forward to lately. It would appear that this trend is not stopping any time soon.

Are you excited to see that Princess Leia’s iconic appearance is finally making its way into the game? Will you be participating in the May fourth event for Star Wars Battlefront 2? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: Electronic Arts]