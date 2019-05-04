2019’s Call of Duty, which is rumored to be Modern Warfare 4, is going to bring “game-changing” experiences via its launch and post-launch content, according to Activision Blizzard’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Collister Johnson.

In an earnings call following the publication of the company’s Q1 financial report, Johnson also revealed that the publisher is exploring ways to attract a new audience while serving Call of Duty‘s core player base.

As you’ve seen on previous occasions, Call of Duty’s reach saw some impact from a more competitive backdrop. However, our core player base remains highly engaged, with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s total hours played growing double-digits year-over-year versus WWII. We continue to release new content, modes and events to sustain reach and attract new users. But we also recognize that we need to do even more to maintain the breadth of our Call of Duty player base beyond the launch quarters. And the Call of Duty team is hard at work on that for this fall’s big release, excitement for which is incredibly high around the organization. We expect that both the launch and post-launch content will bring game-changing experiences to our fans.

Call of Duty‘s cumulative unit sales have exceeded 300 million, making it one of the biggest entertainment franchises in history. Johnson further revealed that the publisher is expanding its development teams to accelerate content development and delivery.

Activision CEO, Bobby Kotick, told investors that the company plans to reveal this year’s title (developed by Infinity Ward) during the current fiscal quarter, which ends on June 30th. He teased that the reveal will “make it clear” why Activision is “so excited” about its release.

Like previous years, we expect to see Call of Duty‘s world premiere before E3 and receive further details during the event. Stay tuned.

[Source: Seeking Alpha]