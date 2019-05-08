Two new PlayStation VR bundles have been announced, and they both will launch later in May 2019. Players who may be looking to finally make the leap and pick up a PlayStation VR will be in luck, as both bundles will come with some good games that should give anyone new to the world of virtual reality a head start on their library. The first bundle will come with Blood & Truth, and Everybody’s Golf VR, giving players a bit of action and casual fun all wrapped into one. The second bundle will come with Trover Saves The Universe and Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted. So if you’ve been looking forward to the release of Trover Saves The Universe or are simply a fan of Five Nights at Freddy’s, Sony has got you covered.

The bundle with Blood & Truth and Everybody’s Golf VR will be priced at $349.99. It will be available to purchase on May 28, 2019, the same day that Blood & Truth will be released. Blood & Truth is a first person shooter where you play as an elite soldier, Ryan Marks, who is trying to save his family from a dangerous criminal. Everybody’s Golf VR allows you to hit the virtual golf course and practice your swing.

This bundle will come with:

A PSVR system

PlayStation Camera

The latest PSVR Demo Disc, with a sampling of PSVR demos such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, and Thumper

Two PlayStation Move Motion controllers

Blood & Truth Blu-Ray Disc and Everybody’s Golf VR digital game voucher

The bundle that will contain Trover Saves The Universe and Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted will be priced at $299.99. It will be available to purchase on May 31, 2019, which is the same day that Trover Saves The Universe will launche. Trover Saves The Universe was made by the mind behind the massively popular show, Rick and Morty, so you know it’s going to be funny! Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted brings the fear of killer animatronics to your living room, this time in Virtual Reality.

This bundle will come with:

A PSVR system

A PlayStation Camera

The latest PS VR Demo Disc, with a sampling of PS VR demos such as Astro Bots Rescue Mission, Moss, and Thumper

Trover Saves the Universe! and Five Night at Freddy’s digital game vouchers

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]