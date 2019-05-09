Today’s second State of Play livestream unveiled a new game set in the Predator universe. Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer game. One team plays as an elite military squad, tasked with completing various different objectives while trying to survive being hunted by the Predator. The remaining player gets to assume the role of the Predator, complete with all of the gadgets you have come to expect it to use including the Plasmacaster. The asymmetry is reminiscent of Evolve, where four players would fight versus a monster. The game is being developed by IllFonic through a partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment and 20th Century Fox. It will launch in 2020 for the PlayStation 4.

Check out the trailer!

Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic, said that the team is extremely excited to be working on a Predator game, and that working with Sony Interactive Entertainment and 20th Century Fox has empowered the team to “create something new for fans, while expanding the lore of the Predator.” He also explained that from the moment that the team decided to make a Predator game, they knew it needed to be a shooter. The group playing as the military squad will have access to all sorts of state of the art weapons including shotguns, SMGs, sniper rifles, and more. It has not been confirmed whether the game will be a first or third-person shooter yet.

The Predator will be an acrobatic killing machine, and since it was made clear that you can use all of the weapons and gadgets you have come to love and expect from The Predator, it is definitely possible we will have access to spears, throwing weapons, tools to both distract and trap enemies, and much more. It has also been confirmed that more information will be released in the coming months, although no specific details were provided, so stay tuned for more details on Predator: Hunting Grounds.

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]