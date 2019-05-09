Unruly Heroes PS4 Release Date Announced

A release date for the PlayStation 4 version of Unruly Heroes has been announced. A new trailer was released on Magic Design Studios’ official Youtube channel, revealing that the game will make its debut on the system on May 28, 2019.

Unruly Heroes is a highly stylized, sidescrolling platformer, where you must fight your way past various enemies in order to reach the end of the level. The game is inspired by the 16th century Chinese novel Journey to the West, written by Wu Cheng’en, which was published during the Ming Dynasty. The novel is widely regarded as a timeless classic and is considered one of the Four Great Classical Novels of Chinese Literature.

Check out the announcement trailer below!

In Unruly Heroes, there are four different playable characters: Wukong the Monkey King, Sanzang the Sleeping Monk, Kihong the Greedy Pig, and Sandmonk the Sensitive Brute. You can either swap between them when playing solo, or have your friends join in on the fun with the game’s local co-op feature. Each one of the four characters has their own unique fighting style, so be sure to find the one that is right for you!

The game features 29 levels, complete with puzzles to solve which will require the use of the four different characters. In the story, the game’s colorful cast sets out on a journey to the West (who would have thought?) in search of the remnants of the Sacred Scroll, which have been scattered throughout the lands. Along the way, players will come up against all sorts of enemies to fight, so be sure to brush up on your kung-fu skills.

Will you be picking up a copy of Magic Design Studios’ Unruly Heroes when it comes to the PlayStation 4? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: Youtube]