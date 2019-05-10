Get ready, everyone! Devolver Digital has finally dated its E3 conference. The fan-favorite video game publisher will actually be one of the convention’s earliest showings, with its conference taking place on June 9, 2019 at 7 PM PDT. Devolver is always a wild card when it comes to its E3 showing, so it’s always exciting to see what’s up its sleeves.

Devolver Digital E3 Press Conference 2019 Sunday, June 9 | 7PM Pacifichttps://t.co/bzcKPzPJ0v Join https://t.co/DL49URunOW for potential leaks, rumors, and speculation. pic.twitter.com/VlhreXjmY3 — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) May 10, 2019

As with all things Devolver, things are wrapped in mystery. Even though its only been doing E3 conferences since 2017, Devolver has quickly become a favorite of the gaming show, thanks to its satirization of the usual AAA press conference.

Expect to see actual gaming icon Nina Struthers once again shepherding the show. However, following the events of 2018’s showcase, she may look a little different (and a little more cybernetic). We also have to wonder what kind of genius invention Devolver will show to the world this year, following the reveals of previous years like “Lootboxcoin” and and “Devolver Digital Entertainment System Classic” (which is not a repainted Sega Dreamcast).

Of course, Devolver has plenty of actual games coming out, as well. There’s some exciting titles to look forward to, like Metal Wolf Chaos XD. Hopefully, we’ll get even more exciting game announcements this year.

With the announcement of Devolver’s showcase time, we finally have a clear picture of how this year’s E3 will shake out. Joining Devolver Digital at E3 are fellow third parties Square Enix, Ubisoft, and Bethesda, as well as mainstays Nintendo and Microsoft. Sadly as we all know, Sony won’t be present, but the PlayStation 4 should still see representation.

What are you hoping to see form Devolver’s Press conference? How will the removal of Nina’s fundamentally change her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!