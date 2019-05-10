Square Enix came through for many fans when it re-revealed the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Remake. While we still don’t have an idea of when it will come out, it was a big sigh of relief for fans who may have been worried at the state of this highly-requested project. Again, details are light at the moment, but a follow-up from Square Enix reaffirmed that the remake will still release in “multiple parts.” Just in case there was any doubt in that regard.

While many had assumed that this was still the case, there was question on what exactly the status of the project was ever since word on it went virtually silent following its 2015 reveal. Especially with Square Enix taking development internally, many wondered what would change from its original inception. However, at least with regards to the release, things don’t seem to have changed too drastically.

Of course, we still don’t know what exactly “multi-part” means. It would seem that this indicates an episodic release, but Square hasn’t given much detail outside of that. Hopefully this doesn’t mean we’ll see multiple full game releases, but we’ll likely get more information on Square’s plans at E3.

However, if there is one upside, it’s that we could feasibly see a release of Final Fantasy VII Remake sooner than anticipated (at least for the first part). Again, there’s no clear release window in place, a tweet from Nomura following the trailer has raised some eyebrows. According to the game’s director, “most of the plans are already in place in the run up to launch.” Is it possible that we can see some kind of release in 2019?

Either way, we definitely find out more at E3 2019. Square Enix’s E3 presentation is taking the spot usually occupied by Sony, and now that Final Fantasy VII remake is confirmed to be there, many eyes will be on the famed publisher. What are you hoping to see from the so-called “first part” of Final Fantasy VII Remake? Let us now!

[Source: Square Enix via Gematsu]