PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 21, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Bartender VR Simulator ($19.99)

Everybody’s Golf VR ($29.99)

Quar: Infernal machines ($29.99)

Virtual Virtual Reality ($19.99)

PS4 Demos

Everybody’s Golf VR

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO STAKES WINNER 2 ($7.99)

American Fugitive ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

Arcade Archives AEGUS ($7.99)

Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ ($59.99)

Atelier Lulua ~The Scion of Arland~ Digital Deluxe Edition ($74.99)

Back in 1995 ($7.99)

Bubsy: Paws on Fire ($24.99)

Castlevania Anniversary Collection ($19.99)

Dauntless (Free)

Dragon Fantasy: Volumes of Westeria ($9.99)

Figment – Game and Dynamic Theme Bundle ($21.99)

Guilty Gear ($9.99)

Killing Floor: Double Feature ($39.99)

Observation ($24.99)

Quar: Infernal machines ($29.99)

Realm Royale Bass Drop Bundle ($14.99)

Season Match ($4.99)

Skelly Selest ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

Slay the Spire ($24.99)

Team Sonic racing ($39.99)

Undead Horde ($16.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2019 PS+ Bonus Pack (May)(Free for PS+)

Apex Legends: PS+ Play Pack (Free for PS+)

Atelier Lulua: Lulua’s Outfit ‘Fish Girl’ (Free)

Atelier Lulua: Lulua’s Outfit ‘Innocent Fairy’ (Free)

Atelier Lulua: Newbie Support Item Pack (Free)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle: Naoto Kurogane, Teddie, Seth, Heart ($9.99)

Dauntless Platinum Packs ($9.99 for 1,150 and up to $99.99 for 14,000)

Dauntless – Arcslayer Pack ($39.99)

Dauntless Model P Weapon Pack (Free for PS+)

Dauntless – Timely Arrival Pack ($4.99)

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Germany Rally ($3.99)

DOA6 Pirates of the 7 Seas Costumes Vol. 2 Set ($19.99)

Dungeons 3 – Famous Last Words ($4.99)

Firewall Zero Hour: Hack Key x5 Pack ($4.99)

Firewall Zero Hour: Nightfall Op-Pass ($9.99)

Firewall Zero Hour: Nightfall Op-Pass + 25 Hack Keys Bundle ($29.99)

Ride 3 Naked Bikes Pack ($4.99)

SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC5: Character Creation Set B ($5.99)

Surviving Mars – Green Planet ($19.99)

Surviving Mars – Green Planet Plus ($23.99)

Surviving Mars – Project Laika ($5.99)

Warface: Yakuza Pack (Free for PS+)

PS Vita Games

Back in 1995 ($7.99)

Next Page: European Update »