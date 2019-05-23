One Piece World Seeker DLC New Characters

Bandai Namco has announced that fans of One Piece World Seeker will have two new pieces of content to look forward to later this year, joining the first Zoro DLC that’s already been announced. Both give players new playable characters, so you aren’t just using Monkey D. Luffy this time around. The second DLC story episode will focus on Sabo and will release in fall 2019. The third one will star Law and will debut in winter 2019. Each of these DLC episodes comes with new missions and new mechanics specific to the character you get to play as.

More details surrounding Zoro’s DLC, the first add-on, were also revealed. In it, Zoro infiltrates a robotics factory and comes across Kagero, a form of living AI that has the ability to replicate the attacks of the opponent it is facing in battle. Zoro will need to do everything within his power to stop Kagero after it escapes the facility and begins causing chaos for the citizens of Jail Island. Some of the abilities that Zoro can make use of in the DLC include an air dash, and an ability known as “Relentless” which will allow Zoro to deal increased damage to an enemy that he is locking onto.

One Piece: World Seeker initially released on March 14, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game features an in-depth combat system, and an expansive open world for players to explore as Monkey D. Luffy, the ever popular protagonist from the manga. The game also features a diverse supporting cast of characters, whom fans of the series will no doubt recognize when playing the game.

What do you think of the additional DLC story episodes coming to One Piece: World Seeker later this year? Are you excited to play a story chapter centered around Sabo or Law? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!