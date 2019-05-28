PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 28, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Blood & Truth ($39.99)

Eleven Eleven ($12.99)

Five Nights at Freddy’s VR: Help Wanted ($29.99)

PS4 Demos

Pinball FX3 -Williams Pinball: Volume 4

PS4 Games

ACA NEOGEO NINJA COMMANDO ($7.99)

Alternate Jake Hunter: DAEDALUS The Awakening of Golden Jazz ($39.99)

Arcade Archives IMAGE FIGHT ($7.99)

Crossout – ‘Insomnia’ Starter Bundle ($9.99)

Dead Cells + Rise of the Giant Avatar ($19.99)

Dollhouse ($39.99/PS+ $35.99)

Golem gates ($24.99/PS+ $19.99)

The House in Fata Morgana ($39.99)

Lapis x Labyrinth ($29.99)

The Last Door – Complete Edition ($14.99)

Layers of Fear 2 ($29.99)

Outlast: Trinity ($58.99)

PUBG Wild Card Edition ($34.99)

Super Tennis Blast ($14.99)

Tennis World Tour: Roland-Garros Edition ($54.99)

Unruly Heroes ($19.99/PS+ $15.99)

Wales Interactive Bundle ($59.99)

Warlock’s Tower ($3.99)

PS4 Add-on Content

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – ADF-11F Raven Set ($4.99)

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – Bonus Emblem Set (Free)

Farm Together – Chickpea pack ($3.99)

Farm Together – Mistletoe pack ($3.99)

Idle Champions: Explorer’s Pack ($9.99)

JUMP FORCE Character Pack 1: Seto Kaiba ($3.99)

JUMP FORCE Character Pack 2: Biscuit Krueger ($3.99)

JUMP FORCE Character Pack 3: All Might ($3.99)

Pinball FX3 -Williams Pinball: Volume 4 ($9.99)

PUBG Supply Pack: Wild Card ($9.99)

PUBG: Wild Card Pack($14.99)

Railway Empire – France ($12.99)

Ride 3 Free Pack 9 (Free)

Tennis World Tour – Kristina Mladenovic ($2.99)

Tennis World Tour – Rafael Nadal (Free)

Tennis World Tour – Roland-Garros Pack ($19.99)

Train Sim World: Tees Valley Line: Darlington – Saltburn ($29.99)

Warframe: Renown Pack XVI ($9.99/PS+ $7.99)

World of Tanks – ELC EVEN 90 Ultimate ($43.99)

World of Tanks – Mauerbrecher Ultimate ($59.99)

PS Vita Games

Warlock’s Tower ($3.99)

