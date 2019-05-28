Almost a year after its initial reveal, we finally know when Sea of Solitude will be released. The next title from the EA Originals line will be releasing on July 5, 2019. The independently-developed title comes from German developer Jo-Mei Games. The news was revealed by Cornelia Geppert herself:

Hi everybody! I was excited all day because we can finally announce the RELEASE DATE of Sea of Solitude!! It will be out on 5TH OF JULY 2019! Just a few more weeks!!! Please support us by preordering it now, right here! https://t.co/ksqNHISgZI #SeaofSolitude — Cornelia Geppert

Sea of Solitude was originally announced at E3 2018. It will put players in the role of a young girl named Kay, who will find herself exploring an abandoned underwater city. Kay has mysteriously turned into a monster through unknown means. By exploring the city, you’ll learn what caused this transformation in the first place.

The title is the latest from EA Originals, which is the company’s initiative to help publish independent titles. Previous titles from the line include Fe and A Way Out, which both released in 2018. The goal is to give independent developers access to EA’s resources as they work on their titles, as every game under the program is published by EA. However, EA reportedly gets zero profit from the games under the program, with all the proceeds going straight to the developers.

With a July 2019 release date now official, we could see a closer look at this title at EA Play 2019. The E3-adjacent event (which isn’t actually at E3 2019 itself) promises a deep-dive into EA’s upcoming slate of titles. We may even get the next EA Originals title announced during the event.

Sea of Solitude will release on July 5, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.