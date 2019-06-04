David Jaffe hasn’t been involved with the God of War franchise in over a decade, but he’s recently made waves regarding the series he helped create. Out of nowhere, the outspoken game developer ruffled more than a few feathers with the “revelation” that God of War protagonist Kratos was actually designed as bisexual. He later ruffled even more feathers when he revealed that said assertion was all one big joke. Because of course it was.

The “news” came via Jaffe’s Twitter, where he noted that Kratos was designed as a “raging bi-sexual” before eventually meeting his (ill-fated) Lysandra. We’re not quite sure what “raging bisexual” means, but we’ll be sure to update you when we do. He also mentioned that he doesn’t want to “get all JK Rowling” when that is exactly in fact, what he did.

Oh, and one more thing: not to get all JK Rowling but when I was working on the origins of Kratos for the first games I knew he was a raging bi-sexual until he settled down with his wife. So Kratos is officially bi. Oh and the Oracle from GOW1? Lesbian, straight up! Boom! https://t.co/jXUZ0NXIfo — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) June 4, 2019

With Kratos from being from Ancient Greece, it wouldn’t be a necessarily surprising revelation. However, due to none of this being stated in-game, many wondered what the point of making this assertion even was. The following tweet didn’t make things any better:

Sadly, that last tweet was a lie designed to just take the piss out of all the haters who are hating on that #PRIDE image of Kratos. I honestly never assumed Kratos was anything but straight BUT fuck it: if he was bi all along and we are just learning that now? Cool! Works4me! — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) June 4, 2019

Jaffe’s Twitter page was later filled with a number of troubling tweets that we simply cannot all fit here. However, it’s this one that is the real kicker:

Ok, let me make this clear cause some of y’all are clearly too dumb to understand when you are being trolled: #1- Kratos is not bi or gay as far as I wrote him. He’s straight. #2- I posted my tweet because I was upset that people were upset by the great image someone made — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) June 4, 2019

So, to recap: Jaffe first ignited fire by insinuating that Kratos was bisexual all along, even though it’s never really been featured in-game. He later revealed that the news was, in fact, all a lie. A lie apparently designed to “anger” those who would inevitably be angered at this “revelation.” Just to cap it all off, he still is mad that Kratos has a beard:

And it DOES make more sense for the time period. As long as Barlog loses that fucking beard for the sequel, anything they do with Kratos I’m down with! But that beard, Cory…that FUCKING OLD MAN BEARD! COME ON! HOW DO YOU NOT SEE IT?!?! 🙂 #littlehouseontheprairie pic.twitter.com/B5ckqyHKWH — David Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) June 4, 2019

Thankfully, Jaffe has no actual say in the God of War franchise now. It’s in the (much more respectful) hands of Cory Barlog, who has transformed Kratos into a fully three-dimensional character. For what it’s worth, Jaffe is working on another game, apparently.