6 Games That Won’t Be at E3 2019 (But We Wish Would Be)

With E3 right around the corner, many of us are speculating about what will be shown at this year’s show. And while we have a pretty good idea of what we will see from many of the attending companies, we have an even more definitive list of games that will not be shown. With the increasing scrutiny of very loud fans from the community, companies have made it a habit to let everyone know if something will be absent from the show in order to reduce backlash and disappointment.

It’s a good move and it sets the stage (literally at times), making it easier for fans to temper their expectations. That being said, it is still slightly disappointing to learn that many of our most anticipated titles won’t be present at the show.

Here are six games that have been confirmed to not be at E3 2019 that we want to see more of (or see for the first time):

Rocksteady’s New Game

This one hurts. Rocksteady’s co-founder Sefton Hill confirmed that the company would not be attending the show and that we’d have to wait longer to see what the Batman Arkham developer has been working for the past four years. That’s the thing about this particular project: It’s been in development for so long and Rocksteady has been radio silent, giving us absolutely nothing in terms of a hint as to what its next game will be.

We also know Arkham Knight was the studio’s last Batman game, but that doesn’t mean Batman won’t show up in whatever the team is working on. It could be Justice League related, Superman, or something else within the realm of comic books. It looks like we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see what the developer has been cranking away on for the past few years. Let’s keep our fingers crossed for an announcement this year.

Skull and Bones

If you’re unfamiliar, Skull and Bones is Ubisoft’s next take on an action-adventure pirate game, much like Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Based on what we’ve seen, it’s supposed to include naval combat, ship exploration, and all the pirate goodness you’d expect from a AAA developer such as Ubisoft. However, as interesting as the game looks, it’s suffered from a couple of delays, so much so, that Ubisoft has confirmed that it will not be shown at E3 2019.

This is likely so the team can double down and focus on the game’s development, which is absolutely fair. It is a little disappointing we won’t get to go hands-on with it at the show, but at the very least, we know the team is hard at work on the upcoming project. With Ubisoft not having to meet the E3 deadline, it has a bit more production-time to work with. Skull and Bones is now slated for a 2020 release.

Starfield

The absence of Starfield at E3 2019 is probably no surprise, but considering it was officially announced last year at Bethesda’s 2018 conference, there may have been some expectations for more to be shown this year. If you’re unaware, Starfield is Bethesda’s attempt at a sci-fi adventure game, which is something we aren’t used to seeing from the developer. With Elder Scrolls and Fallout being the studio’s main focuses, a brand new IP from Bethesda-proper is exciting.

Sadly, this one might be in development for a long while, and arguably was announced too soon. Some speculate Starfield and Elder Scrolls VI were announced to pad out the expected disappointment of Fallout 76. Either way, the upcoming sci-fi adventure game will likely be a cross-generation game, making an appearance on the next generation PlayStation.

Beyond Good and Evil 2

The long awaited sequel/prequel, Beyond Good and Evil 2 has been in development hell for quite some time. To the relief of fans, it was finally revealed at Ubisoft’s E3 press conference back in 2017, but what was shown was very basic, leading many to believe it was still early in development. That’s why it isn’t too shocking that Ubisoft won’t have Beyond Good and Evil 2 at E3 2019.

Instead, the company will have a dedicated stream on June 6, 2019 at 12pm EST giving us a bit of an update on the game’s progress. It’s unclear if the stream will focus on gameplay or the game’s characters, so we’ll have to wait and see. In fact, very little is known about the game at all: it’s unknown when it will release or even which platforms it will be available on. From what we can tell, this one is likely a next generation game, as well.

Elder Scrolls VI

If the wait for Bethesda’s Starfield wasn’t agonizing enough, the wait for next entry in the Elder Scrolls series will be even more painful. Elder Scrolls VI, which was announced at Bethesda’s E3 showcase in 2018, is the followup to 2011’s Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This has been confirmed to be a next generation title and will reportedly launch after Starfield. With that in mind, it could likely be 2022 or even later before this game hits store shelves.

As such, Bethesda has confirmed that Elder Scrolls VI will not be at E3 2019, which is expected. E3 can be seen as an interruption from a developer standpoint and the team at Bethesda likely wants to focus on production, especially with the implementation of next generation hardware. In addition, the team has tough shoes to fill, since Skyrim is one of the most beloved games of last generation. After the failure of Fallout 76, Bethesda certainly cannot afford another poorly received game, so the studio is taking its time, which is fine by me.

Need For Speed 2019

Every other game on this list is one that is either early in development or one that will not release any time soon. However, it looks like a new Need For Speed is in the works and is reported to drop this year, 2019. Despite that, EA has gone on record, noting that the new game in the popular racing series would not be at E3 2019 or EA Play. This is striking, considering its supposed release window.

If its true that a new Need For Speed will be launching later this year, a fall release date would make sense. It’s just peculiar that the publisher has nothing to show, making it hard to believe the game will launch in 2019. Perhaps we’ll get an update at a later time. This is a strange one, for sure, but at least we know we’ll be getting a new Need For Speed game sometime, which I’m here for.

Surely that’s not every game that won’t be shown at E3 2019. Which ones did we miss? Are there any of these you’re looking forward to? Let us know!