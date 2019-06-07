E3 2019 is almost upon us, and as you all have likely seen, the leaks have been rolling in. The latest leak is a doozy, apparently the result of a security vulnerability in Bandai Namco’s website. Alongside the next entry in the Tales Of series and the rumored collaboration between FromSoftware and George R.R. Martin, it also seems like the first Ni no Kuni is getting a remaster.

Alongside a port of the base game to the Nintendo Switch, Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered is listed on Bandai Namco’s website as a PS4 and PC title, with no mention of the Xbox One. The release date is also indicated as Fall 2019.

No further specifics are available, although the description does say, “improved graphics and performance.” Presumably that means the resolution and frame rate have been bumped up, but until more official word comes through, we have no idea if there is more to this release.

If you missed Ni no Kuni the first time, this remaster will almost certainly be the definitive way to play. If you aren’t familiar with the game at all, here’s a brief rundown. Developed by Dragon Quest VIII‘s Level-5, Ni no Kuni is a JRPG that uses a combination of real-time combat and Pokemon-like monster collecting as its core concepts. Ni no Kuni was also made in collaboration with legendary anime production company Studio Ghibli, and features fully-animated cutscenes that will look awesome if they’re truly being updated to 4K resolution.

The website also features screenshots (although it’s unclear if they’re for the Switch version or not), as well as some new key art. You can check it out at the top of this article.

A sequel dropped recently, and while it lacked the Ghibli-produced animation work and is more of a character-based action RPG, the familiar art style is very much intact.

Source: Gematsu