FromSoftware, the respected developer of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and the Dark Souls series, was rumored to have a new project in collaboration with George R.R. Martin in the works. Now, it seems the rumor might be verified, thanks to an “accidental” leak via the Bandai Namco website. The title is supposedly Elden Ring.

According to a report from Kotaku, a “security flaw” on the publisher’s website led to the leak. Elden Ring is in development and will release for the PS4, the Xbox One, and the PC.

In addition, industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, who goes by @ZhugeEX on Twitter, posted some promotional art of the game featuring the logo. You can check that out below:

Not much is known about Elden Ring, but it’s supposed to be set in a “new world,” according to an IGN post. That same post refers to Elden Ring as FromSoftware’s “largest game to date.” This is huge news, but it’s still unclear what that exactly means, in terms of scope. What is known is that Elden Ring will be a RPG and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, with Game of Thrones’ George R.R. Martin helping as a consultant.

We’re curious to see more of Elden Ring, and considering it’s a multiplatform title, it’s possible we’ll get a better look of it on Microsoft’s stage this Sunday, June 9th, at 4:00 PM EST.

It’ll be interesting to see how Elden Ring compares to Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro, considering those games all have lots in common. Hopefully, Elden Ring does something fresh.

Finally, it’s important to note that this title has not been officially confirmed by Bandai Namco, but with all the sources giving credence to its existence, it seems like it’s definitely real.

As soon as we hear confirmation from the publisher or developer, we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop.

[Source: IGN and Kotaku]