Ubisoft started celebration for the long-running dancing series during the Just Dance 2020 E3 2019 reveal. This year’s entry brings with it 40 new tracks, including “Bangarang” by Skrillex, “Rain Me Over” by Pitbull, and “God is a Woman” by Ariana Grande. These can be played either in single player or a co-op mode, with groups of up to six other dancers using their smartphones to track their movement.

Some of the Just Dance 2020 modes were revealed. The game will even have eight new songs designed specifically for younger children and a handful of the other songs will have modes designed for kids to play. You can even exercise with the game’s Sweat Mode, which features a playlist of fast tempo, high-energy dances aimed at making you break a sweat.

Here’s an official trailer.

If the 40 included songs wouldn’t be enough, Ubisoft is offering a service called Just Dance Unlimited. It will supposedly offer more than 500 tracks. The game will come with a one-month voucher to try out this service.

Just Dance 2020 will release on November 5, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, and Wii for around $40.